Young man seriously hurt in north Dublin crash

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a serious crash in north county Dublin early this morning.

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in the single-vehicle collision on the Drynam Road in Swords at 2am.

He was a front seat passenger. Two other men, aged 20 and 21, in the car suffered minor injuries.

The injured man is being treated at Beaumont Hospital.

The road at the scene was closed to facilitate an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and has now reopened.

Gardaí in Swords are appealling for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information are asked to contact Swords garda station on 01 - 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.