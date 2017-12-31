Young man questioned after Clare stabbing

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his early 20s after a stabbing in Co Clare yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Henry Street in the Kilrush area.

Clare FM's James Mulhall reports that it is understood the incident occurred near two fast food outlets in the town.

The street was closed while both premises were sealed off for a technical investigation.

The victim has been released from University Hospital Limerick and it is understood his injuries are not serious.

Two men were arrested at the scene and detained for questioning. One has been released without charge while the second has had his period of detention extended for 12 hours.