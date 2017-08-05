Young man dies in Mayo road accident

A man in his 20s has died in Co Mayo today after the car he was driving crashed.

The accident happened at Charlestown, Co Mayo, at around 3pm this afternoon.

There was no other vehicle involved in the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body had been taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The road has re-opened following an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080.

Earlier today, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash at Cloonchair in Mohill, Co Leitrim.