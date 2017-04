A man in his 20s has died after a road traffic collision on the R515 at Doonmoon, Knocklong, Co Limerick.

The single car crash happened at 11.40pm on Sunday, April 2.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers, one woman and two men, were removed to Limerick University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.