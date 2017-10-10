Young man dies in Galway road accident

A 21-year-old man has died after a road accident in Co Galway last night.

The man was fatally injured when the car he was driving and another car were in collision at 8.30pm at Carrowmhuineagh, Dunmore, Co Galway.

A 21-year-old male passenger, who was also in the car, received minor injuries.

A 74-year-old male driver and two female passengers (a 70-year-old woman and a two-year-old child) in the second car sustained minor injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

#GALWAY #N83 Tuam/Dunmore Rd will remain closed south of Dunmore near Roy until at least midday following a crash. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 10, 2017

Gardaí are investigating the incident. They have appealed for any witnesses to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093-70840 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.