Young man dies in Carlow road accident

A young male pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Co Carlow this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the accident, which happened on the R725, Castledermot Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow at approximately 4.30am.

The man, believed to be aged in his late teens or early 20s, was fatally injured when he struck by a SUV. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Thomas Traynor Road to Rathbawn Lane is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place and Gardaí are asking people to use alternative routes.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.