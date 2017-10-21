Young man dies after being struck by two cars while crossing road

(Updated with new information)

A man in his late 20s has been killed after he was struck by two cars in Co Louth.

The man was crossing the road after getting out of a car in Dundalk at around 3.15am on the Old Newry Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

The drivers of the cars were uninjured.

The road remains closed as an examination is carried out.

