Young man dies after being struck by two cars while crossing road
(Updated with new information)
A man in his late 20s has been killed after he was struck by two cars in Co Louth.
The man was crossing the road after getting out of a car in Dundalk at around 3.15am on the Old Newry Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination is expected to take place later today.
The drivers of the cars were uninjured.
The road remains closed as an examination is carried out.