Young man critically ill after Kilkenny stabbing

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition this morning after he was stabbed in Kilkenny.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the attack and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí were called to a house on Love Lane, Castlecomer at around 7pm yesterday, where they found the man with stab injuries.

He was taken to St Lukes Hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested at the scene and are being held at Kilkenny garda station.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí.