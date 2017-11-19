Young man arrested following shooting in Athlone last night

Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident in Athlone last night.

At approximately 9.40pm a man in his 20s received a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The area was sealed off for technical examination and the man was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore with minor injuries.

He has has since been released.

Gardaí said 'a juvenile male' has been arrested in relation to the incident and he is currently detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The Sate Act, 1939.