Young man arrested after €140,000 drug seizure in Ballymun

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth €140,000 in Dublin.

Heroin along with €2,000 in cash was discovered following the search of a house in Ballymun yesterday afternoon.

Members of the local District Drugs unit carried out the search as part of a ongoing operation to combat drug dealing in the area.

The 18-year-old is being questioned at Ballymun Garda Station.