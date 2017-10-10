Young homeless woman 'getting on with her life' after being attacked with firework in Dublin

A young homeless woman in her 20s is recovering after being attacked with a firework in Dublin's north inner city.

She suffered severe burns when a gang ambushed her and one of the youths is then filmed putting a lit firework into the hood of her jacket and running off, causing the woman to panic.

She can be seen trying to get the firework out by throwing her hood forward, but her attempt fails and the firework can be seen exploding in her coat as she struggles.

Gardai say they have not received a complaint about the assault on Railway Street yesterday.

However it was captured on video and local councillor Christy Burke says the victim has been in contact with him.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the clip distressing.

"It's a very vulnerable young woman, a very articulate young lady," he said.

"The burns didn't put her out of action, what concerned her was she saved up a couple of weeks for that particular jacket she has on her, and that seemed to be more worrying than her injuries.

"But look, she's OK, she's getting on with her life."