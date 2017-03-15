Young girl critical in hospital after two-car collision in Clare

By Patrick Flynn

A young girl has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a road traffic collision in Co Clare this morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 9.15am on the main N85 Ennis to Ennistymon road near Inagh.

Three ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit rushed to the scene.

Two units of the fire brigade from Ennistymon along with gardaí from Ennistymon and Ennis also responded to the incident.

The Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance landed in a field close to the scene after being requested by paramedics.

The young girl was treated for a time at the scene before being taken by helicopter to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

The drivers of the vehicles, both male, were taken to hospital by road.

The N85 road remains closed north of Inagh with diversions in place while a forensic collision investigation is currently underway.