Young driver killed, two passengers hurt in crash in Co Fermanagh

A 22-year-old man has died in a car crash in Co Fermanagh.

The accident happened in Clones Road in Newtownbutler on Sunday evening. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the blue Peugeot 206 was killed and two passengers were injured. One is in a critical condition in hospital and the other's injuries are not life-threatening.

The PSNI have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.