Young boy found lying injured on Derry road dies in hospital

A six-year-old boy found lying on a road with major injuries has died.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Donnacadh Maguire in Derry as detectives work to establish whether he was struck by a vehicle.

The child was found on Tyrconnell Street in the Bogside area of Derry around 10.30am.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement said: "While it is possible that Donnacadh's injuries were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle, we are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses."

Officers have urged witnesses to come forward.

Tyrconnell Street has been closed while investigations are carried out.