Young boy dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle

A young boy has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Co Armagh, police have said.

The incident happened at Dobsons Way in Bessbrook.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment but died later from his injuries.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Councillor David Taylor extended his condolences to the family of the child.

"I am very sorry to hear of the tragic passing of the young boy fatally injured in a traffic accident at Bessbrook today," said the Ulster Unionist representative.

"This is a heartbreaking incident which has no doubt left his family distraught and has come as a great shock to the entire local community.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time and I hope and trust they will find the necessary strength to cope with their grief over the difficult days which lie ahead."