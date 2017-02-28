You may be one of almost 400,000 whose prescription will cost less tomorrow

Almost 400,000 people will have less to pay less on their prescription charges from tomorrow.

The Government has announced today that 390,000 people over the age of 70 with a medical card, including their dependents, will see their prescription charges cut tomorrow.

They will be reduced from €2.50 to €2.00 per item while the maximum monthly limit will be reduced from €25 to €20 per person or family per month.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said: "I am very pleased to be in a position to announce its immediate effect.

"Naturally as we grow older, we require more medical help and assistance and from tomorrow, 390,000 of our older friends and family will pay less for their medicines."

Ms Anne Marie Hoey, HSE Assistant National Director, said: “This will reduce medicine costs for over 393,235 people.

"Pharmacies around the country will implement the new arrangement from March 1st and those over 70 and their dependents are asked to remind their pharmacist during the implementation phase, if they are eligible to avail of the reduced charges."

If you are over 70 and have not yet registered, you can do so here: www.gpvisitcard.ie.

Once your registration is completed and you have been accepted by your GP of choice to his/her patient panel you can attend your GP of choice, without charge.