You can now text reports of anti-social behaviour on the Luas

People can now report incidents of anti-social behaviour on the Luas via text.

Customers can text the keyword LUAS to 51444, state the tram number and location, text your message.

Luas officials will then review the message and take the appropriate action.

The project is being trialled for the next six months.

Revenue Protection Supervisor Simon Dobbin says people can sometimes feel intimidated on the Luas.

"You could have 30 or 40 waiting at the stop, all getting on. They're all having a drink and they're loud and they take up one area of the tram," he said.

"After a long day's work the last thing you expect is 30 or 40 people in your journey along with you."