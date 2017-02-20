WRC talks continue between Bus Éireann and unions today

Back to Ireland Home

Drivers and management at Bus Éireann will attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) today.

Unions had planned an all-out strike from this morning in a row over cost savings at the company.

The strike has been postponed to allow negotiations take place.

The bus company says it needs to make savings of €30m a year to stay afloat.

Dermot O'Leary from the NBRU says he isn't overly optimistic.

"We did explain to the company the other day that the €30m savings that came out in recent weeks was not a runner for us," he said.

"Our job I suppose is to go in and discuss the Expressway crisis and if that's the approach by the company then hopefully we will try and make some progress but, again, I don't want to be giving false hope to people."
KEYWORDS: bus éireann

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland