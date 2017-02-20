WRC talks continue between Bus Éireann and unions today

Drivers and management at Bus Éireann will attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) today.

Unions had planned an all-out strike from this morning in a row over cost savings at the company.

The strike has been postponed to allow negotiations take place.

The bus company says it needs to make savings of €30m a year to stay afloat.

Dermot O'Leary from the NBRU says he isn't overly optimistic.

"We did explain to the company the other day that the €30m savings that came out in recent weeks was not a runner for us," he said.

"Our job I suppose is to go in and discuss the Expressway crisis and if that's the approach by the company then hopefully we will try and make some progress but, again, I don't want to be giving false hope to people."