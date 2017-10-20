WRC talks between trade unions and Irish Rail end without agreement

Talks between trade unions and Irish Rail have ended without agreement at the WRC.

Management say they offered a 1.75% increase for one year, through performance management, and revisions to redeployment policy and payroll.

However the offer was rejected by the unions.

Irish Rail says any further industrial action would further worsen the company's financial position and it is urging unions to refer the dispute back to the Labour Court rather than balloting or threatening strike action.

The unions went into the WRC previously seeking a 3.75% pay increase without any associated productivity measures.