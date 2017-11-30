WPDF: 'Nobody serving their country should rely on social welfare payment to make ends meet'

The partners of Defence Forces members are holding a 24-hour vigil outside Leinster House.

They are demanding better pay and conditions for personnel in the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps.

The group 'Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces' is organising the protest, as enlisted members are barred from speaking out.

WPDF says pay levels are so low that many families rely on social welfare supplements to get by.

6 days to our protest march & vigil pic.twitter.com/SLeEQmyVuE — WPDF (@WPDF_2017) November 24, 2017

Sheila, whose fiancé is in the Naval Service, says she struggles to make ends meet.

She said: "There are weeks where, I am not ashamed to say it, I have sat and I have cried in the kitchen because it's like 'what do I do?' and 'are we doing the right thing here?'

"It just seems wrong, it really seems wrong, nobody who is serving their country should be relying on social welfare payment to make ends meet."