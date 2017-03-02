World's only Flying Eye hospital lands at Dublin Airport

The world’s only Flying Eye hospital has landed at Dublin Airport.

The aircraft is a fully functional hospital and training facility which travels to developing countries to treat various eye diseases and to train local doctors and nurses.

It is run by Orbis, an international charity fighting blindness around the globe.

Maurice Cox, Chairman of Orbis Ireland said: “Over the past ten years, Orbis Ireland’s mission has been to eliminate a painful blinding eye disease – trachoma - from the poorest regions of southern Ethiopia.

"Together, the unwavering commitment and partnership from the Irish people, has allowed us to accomplish so much to provide basic eye care for those most in need.

"Bringing the plane to Ireland is just one small way we can thank our supporters for their dedication.”