World premier of Tuam Mother and Baby home documentary to take place at Cork Film Festival

The Cork Film Festival is hosting the world premiere of a documentary on survivors of the Tuam Mother & Baby Home.

Simply titled 'Mother and Baby', the short film highlights how children were discarded in death as they were in life.

The 62nd festival is screening more than 200 films including this documentary by Alice McDowell and Mia Mullarkey of Iska Films.

The feature was made as part of the Irish Film Board’s Focus Shorts and Real Shorts and is showing at the Everyman Theatre this afternoon.

Here's a clip:

Mother & Baby Clip 1 from Ishka Films on Vimeo.