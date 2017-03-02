World Book Day sees experts encourage parents to read to children

Reading to your child for just 10 minutes a day can make a huge difference to their development, according to experts.

The National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) said that sharing stories with a child is a great way to help their language skills, while also improving their listening and concentration levels.

Today is World Book Day, where parents are being encouraged to take time to read to their children.

CEO of NALA, Inez Bailey, said there are many long-term benefits.

"Often we would see that adults who have literacy difficulties don't recall reading as a child or don't recall being read to," she said.

"So it's really trying to encourage parents and the wider population to see the value of reading."