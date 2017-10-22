Work continues on electricity network as 15,000 remain without power

ESB crews are continuing to restore and repair in the aftermath of Ex-Hurricane Ophelia.

Around 15,000 customers remain without electricity, a number of which cases are due to Storm Brian.

Apologies to all of you who lost your power supply, we are working to restore the remaining 15k homes, farms & businesses.#Ophelia #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/BM98xczJtM — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 21, 2017

A public safety message from the ESB remains in place this morning as crews work to restore power to remaining homes and businesses - some of which have been without electricity since Monday.

People are being urged to stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires that may have fallen during the storms and to never ever approach live wires as they are extremely dangerous.

IMPORTANT: If you see a fallen wire do not approach it, they are extremely dangerous. Report them on 1850 372 999. #StaySafe #Ophelia #Brian pic.twitter.com/Km5i1FtWyk — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 21, 2017

ESB crews are continuing their restoration work today, joined by utilities crews from France, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and the Isle of Man.

At the height of Ex-Hurricane Ophelia around 450,000 homes and businesses were without power.

The operation to assess and restore supplies has been underway since Monday evening.

ESB Networks has apologised to those affected and asked the public to reach out to those in their communities that are without supply.

Good Morning, Ellie here. Winds are easing today and it will be drier than yesterday. Forecast: https://t.co/cZsUHHJw07 pic.twitter.com/rD1OmgS2Ta — Met Office (@metoffice) October 22, 2017

Estimated restoration times are available on the PowerCheck App and a further update from ESB is expected at midday today.

Elsewhere, parts of Cork and Limerick have experienced significant flooding after Storm Brian.

The River Blackwater has overflowed leaving the Park Road in Mallow impassable this morning.

The River Shannon in Limerick city overflowed yesterday causing many roads to be impassable, but later receded as water levels fell.