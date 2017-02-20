Work begins on social housing project for older people in Cork city

Minister for Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government Simon Coveney TD turned the sod on a reconstruction project which will see 10 new homes for older people provided in Cork.

The development on Dublin Street, Blackpool marks the next phase of Respond Housing Association’s regeneration work in this area of Cork which, over the next 3 years, will see 240 social housing units added.

"I’m delighted to be here today to turn the sod on this project to provide homes for the elderly being delivered by Respond," said Minister Coveney.

"I’d like to acknowledge their great work to deliver homes with appropriate community-based supports for older people and I’m pleased that over €2m is being made available by my Department to fund this project.

"Approved Housing Bodies such as Respond! are critical in meeting the ambitious social housing targets in Rebuilding Ireland – the Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness."

The Dublin Street project consists of 10 units (five one bed and five two bed homes) at a project value of €2.15 million which will be funded through the Department of Housing’s Capital Assistance Scheme (CAS).

The contractor is HG Construction and the development is expected to be completed in January 2018.

"Respond has a long and proud history in this area of Cork city. Dublin Street is only the beginning of our next phase of regeneration in the area," said Respond CEO Declan Dunne.

"Our highly-regarded 51 unit St Francis Gardens development in Blackpool already has a range of wrap-around supports for our older tenants including a Day Centre. Dublin Street residents when they move in will have access to these services so they will know they are never alone and there is always a helping hand.

"We are delighted today to commence work on Dublin Street as the first of many projects we aim to develop in Cork City, at a total of 240 new social homes over the next 3 years. We look forward to working with Cork City Council to provide housing and other support services to people in most need.

"All of us in the housing sector have a duty to do the most we can to help provide the 47,000 new social houses Ireland needs as planned for in Rebuilding Ireland. Respond is willing and ready to play our part to tackle our homelessness crisis with housing solutions on the ground."