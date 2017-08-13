Woodlands sealed off as search continues for Trevor Deely in Dublin

Gardaí will continue their search today for Trevor Deely, who disappeared in Dublin 17 years ago.

The 22-year-old was last seen walking home from a Christmas party in the Haddingdon Road area in 2000.

The 3 acre site in Chapelizod in south Dublin has been sealed off and the search is expected to last a number of weeks.

Detective Inspector Paul Costello says the search area remains closed to the public.

“This is a woodland area which is adjacent to the R112 at Chapelizod and it runs down to the banks of the river Liffey and all that area is restricted to the public,” he said.