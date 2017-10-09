Women's Council: Companies with 50 or more employees should face penalties for gender pay inequality

The Women’s Council of Ireland says firms with 50 or more staff should report their gender pay gap, and face penalties for not fixing it.

It says addressing childcare costs is one of the most significant changes that could be made to improve gender equality.

Ireland currently has a pay gap of just under 14% between men and women.

Orla O’Connor, Director of the Women’s Council of Ireland, said: "While Employers’ Body Ibec has suggested that only firms with more than 250 staff should report on the gender pay gap, the Women’s Council suggests starting at companies with 50 staff.

Ms O’Connor says too many women are on low wages, and can’t get ahead due to a lack of affordable, quality childcare.