Women's Aid reveals concerns over domestic violence statistics from Gardaí

Garda crime figures are under the spotlight again - this time in relation to domestic abuse.

Women's Aid says the PSNI recorded almost five times more domestic violence incidents last year, compared to Garda figures.

The charity, which works with domestic abuse victims, hopes new Garda recording guidelines will provide a more accurate picture.

Director of Women's Aid Margaret Martin says the latest data highlights concerns they have had for years about the figures.

She said: "You have 29,000 records up in Northern Ireland and 5,000 records for the Republic of Ireland. Now that doesn't make sense.

"There is nothing that would give anybody any indication that there are higher levels of reported abuse in Northern Ireland, so there is something that's not right that needs to be addressed."