Women across the country to celebrate Nollaig na mBan tomorrow

Women across the country will be celebrating Nollaig na mBan, Women’s Christmas, tomorrow.

The event - which is unique to Ireland - has opened up discussion of the meaning of the day and whether it should be used to highlight key issues for women.

The traditional meaning of Nollaig na mBan was to allow women a day of rest after doing the majority of work in the home over the Christmas period.

The National Women's Council of Ireland is calling on the Government to improve the representation of women in key roles by introducing gender quotas.

This year's celebrations include achieving the right to vote for women 100 years ago.

To date, women comprise just 16% of membership of ISEQ 20 company boards in Ireland.

This means we are behind the European average of 23%.

The National Women's Council is calling for 2018 to be the year we improve the representation of women at senior level on private boards.

