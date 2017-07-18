Woman's remains found in Dublin thought to have been there for some time

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a woman's body in west Dublin yesterday.

It is believed the remains, which were found at Coolmine Woods between Clonsilla and Blanchardstown, had been there for some time.

The find was made by Gardaí searching for a woman who had been reported missing in the area since last month.

The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death determined.

The State Pathologist has carried out a preliminary examination at the scene and a full post mortem is due to take place later today.