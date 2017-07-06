Woman's body recovered from sea in north Clare

The body of a woman has been recovered from the sea at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, writes Patrick Flynn.

The discovery was made this afternoon at around 3pm by members of the public who had been hiking the popular cliff trail.

It is understood the hikers first found a rucksack on the cliff top and soon afterwards spotted what they believed to be a body in the water below.

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard were alerted to the incident.

Coast Guard volunteers launched a boat from their base at Doolin while a land team made its way to the cliff top by road.

As the boat carried out a search below, personnel on the cliffs guided them to the area where the body was located.

Gardaí examined the contents of a bag found on the cliff trail and believe they know the identity of the victim.

The body is believed to be that of a female in her 20's and a non-Irish national.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the tragedy and are making efforts to contact the woman's family.

After being recovered from the sea the body was transported to the Coast Guard station at Doolin before being removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place later.

Last month the Coast Guard recovered two bodies from the sea at the Cliffs of Moher following separate tragedies.