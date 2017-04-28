Woman's body found in Waterford apartment

The body of a 31-year-old woman was discovered in an apartment in Waterford City today.

The discovery was made when Gardaí were called to an apartment at Thomas Court, Thomas Street shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been requested to examine the scene, and the Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

An incident room has been established at Waterford Garda Station and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.