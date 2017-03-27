Woman's body found in Cork

A woman's body has been discovered in Cork.

The body was discovered this morning at an apartment on Popham's Road, Farranree, on the northside of the city.

The alarm was raised at 3.30am.

The woman, who was in her late 30's was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the woman died violently.

A man in his 40's has been arrested.

The apartment has been closed off for forensic examination and a post-mortem on the body will take place later today.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact Watercourse Rd Garda Station on 021 4558260, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.