Woman who was training to be nurse before becoming addicted to ’snow blow’ avoids jail for assault

By Fiona Ferguson

A woman who had previously pursued a career in nursing and who punched and kicked a Luas passenger in an attempt to rob her mobile phone has received a four year suspended sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Linda Wall (37) was hopelessly addicted to “snow blow” at the time and had been directed to get the phone by her drug dealer, who stood nearby, in order to pay part of the debt.

Wall of Mount Brown, Old Kilmainham, Dublin pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Museum Luas Stop on June 15, 2015. She has 16 previous convictions.

Judge Melanie Greally accepted that Wall had expressed remorse for the attack.

She noted from the victim impact statement that the injured party had had similar loss in her life to Wall and “was at pains” to point out that other people have difficulties but they don’t act out on them.

She gave Wall credit for her guilty plea and the steps she’s taken to address the risk factors in her life.

Judge Greally suspended the sentence for four years, directed that Wall undergo 12 months probation supervision and told the woman to take this new opportunity in her life.

At the sentence hearing, Garda Denise Bowes told Seamus Clarke BL, prosecuting, that a Chinese woman was talking on her mobile phone at the Luas stop when Wall tried to grab it out of her hand.

The victim said Wall kicked and punched her, as well as pulling her hair before she was pulled off her by another woman.

The victim alerted nearby gardaí and Wall ran off. The woman was crying and shaking. She said she had been terrified by the assault. She suffered some swelling to her head but did not need to go to hospital.

Wall was arrested and gave her sister’s name before being taken for interview. She admitted she had been involved in the incident. She said her dealer had asked her to do it and said he would knock some money off her debt if she got the phone.

Wall denied punching the victim and told gardaí it was not her intention to injure the woman.

Marie Torrens BL, defending, said Wall, a mother of two, had a good standard of education and had been pursing a career in nursing but that came to an end due to her drug addiction. Her daughter died tragically last year following a seizure.

Ms Torrens said said Wall had been keeping out of trouble and addressing her issues. She said she was aware what drugs had done to her and the heartache she has caused to others.

She said Wall hopes to go back to pursuing her nursing career. “The recent improvements in this woman have been amazing,” said Ms Torrens.