Woman who has cared for 92-yr-old man for 20 years disputes claim he needs nursing home care

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman, who says she had been a 92-year-old man's carer for 20 years, is disputing before the High Court claims he needs permanent nursing home care.

The woman, a niece-in-law of the man, is opposing an application by most of the man's next of kin to have him made a ward of court following two doctors' reports which found he has dementia and is incapable of looking after himself.

The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, ordered an independent medical report be carried out before he considers the ward application.

The man, who has been widowed for 12 years, was admitted to hospital last July after a fall. A consultant geriatrician and a psychiatrist both examined him and diagnosed him as suffering from Alzheimers/dementia.

In "mini mental exam" tests, he scored just 13 out of 30. He told the psychiatrist in one meeting he believed he was working in a cigarette factory in England and it was 1945, and he was saving up for a holiday. He also said he had no next of kin.

He had worked for 50 years in a cigarette factory and was one of a family of 11, the court heard.

Four out of the five nieces and nephews supported an application by the hospital to make him a ward of court so that he could be placed in a nursing home.

However, the niece-in-law objected and brought High Court injunction proceedings against several parties, including the Minister for Health, seeking to prevent the wardship.

The case was transferred to the court's wardship list today.

The niece-in-law told the judge she had made a promise to the man that she would look after him when he signed an irrevocable power-of-attorney over to her just over a year ago.

She said she had been his carer for 20 years and she had made the promise because he had feared he would end up homeless like his brother who had trusted the State and a religious institution.

She said when she visited her uncle-in-law in the hospital, he wanted to go home and recognised pictures of his home and what needed to be done with it.

She had experience of dementia with her own mother who could not even recognise her, but he knew her every time she visited and knew her family. "He is not a vegetable", she said.

She said: "This is not about money and property, I have been his carer for 20 years and I know what he needs."

Asked by the judge who had been her legal advisor when the power of attorney was signed, she said she was not prepared to say but it was a "most powerful document".

The judge said it was not necessary for him to adjudicate on that document at this point, but it was doubtful if that would give her entitlements in excess of those of the next-of-kin.

He ordered the case go to the next stage in the wardship application process whereby the court appoints its own doctor to carry out an independent assessment of the man.

He refused the woman's request that she be allowed to be present at that assessment and said doctors have to do what they are trained to do.

He adjourned the case to January 22.