Woman who died in Louth road accident named locally

One of the two women who lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Dublin to Ardee Road in Co Louth last night has been named locally as Josie Duff, 79.

The pair were struck by a car at around 6.30pm while trying to cross the road near Huntstown. Both were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí say a section of the road will remain closed until this afternoon at least.

LOUTH: N2 expected to remain closed at Hunterstown until approx. 2pm following a fatal collision there last night. Diversions in place. — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 17, 2017

The area has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

Local Councillor Dolores Minogue expressed her sympathies with the families.

“I’d just like to give my deepest sympathy to all families involved in this tragic accident,” she said.

“The community’s very much in shock, and will be in weeks and months to come.”