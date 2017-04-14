Woman who died in boating incident in Fermanagh named locally

A woman who died after a boating incident on Lough Erne in Fermanagh yesterday has been named locally as Luna McKinney.

The 35-year-old fell overboard whilst checking mooring ropes in the early hours of the morning.

Her husband and two young children were on board as part of a family holiday from Donegal.

Liam Doherty is the local councillor and says the community is very upset: "It was a major shock.

"They would have been well known around the area, but in saying that they kept themselves to themselves."