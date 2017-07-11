Woman told court her husband raped her and denies having consensual sex

A woman who claims her husband raped her in their Dublin home on Christmas Day in 2003 has denied having consensual sex with him afterwards.

The woman was being cross-examined by her husband's barrister after giving evidence in the trial before a judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court today.

The woman, claims her husband raped her on the couch shortly after he put their kids to bed on Christmas Day 2003.

She said she had up to seven glasses of wine throughout the day but denied being drunk.

She told the court that she repeatedly told him "no" but that he persisted and had sex with her against her will.

Under cross-examination, defence barrister Patrick Gageby put it to her that she had consensual sex with him on a number of occasions afterwards.

She said that was not true.

He also put it to her that she was not asleep when her husband came downstairs. He suggested she was sitting on the couch with a drink.

She denied that was the case, and also told him he was incorrect to suggest she did not object when her husband started fondling her and that he did not exercise any force whatsoever.

The trial continues.