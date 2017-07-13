Woman to appear in court in connection with homicide of three-year-old boy in Dublin

A woman will appear in court this morning in connection with the homicide of a three-year-old boy in Dublin.

Three-year-old Omar Omran was discovered at an apartment block at Poddle Park in Kimmage on Monday evening.

A woman was brought to Crumlin Garda Station yesterday where she was questioned in relation to the homicide.

She is due before Dublin District Court later this morning.

Riverside apartments in Kimmage where the boy's body was discovered.

