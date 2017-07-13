Woman to appear in court in connection with homicide of three-year-old boy in Dublin
A woman will appear in court this morning in connection with the homicide of a three-year-old boy in Dublin.
Three-year-old Omar Omran was discovered at an apartment block at Poddle Park in Kimmage on Monday evening.
A woman was brought to Crumlin Garda Station yesterday where she was questioned in relation to the homicide.
She is due before Dublin District Court later this morning.