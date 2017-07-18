Woman to appeal life sentence for murdering man who loved her

A woman who is serving a life sentence for murdering a man who was in love with her is due to appeal her conviction this morning.

Marta Herda of Pairc na Saile, Emoclew Road in Arklow, Co. Wicklow killed him by driving them off a harbour in 2013.

It has been almost one year since Marta Herda was convicted of murdering Csaba Orsas by a majority verdict of 11 jurors to one.

During her trial, the court heard the pair worked together in a hotel in Wicklow where she claimed he had fallen in love with her.

Marta Herda.

The jury heard she did not feel the same and felt pestered and annoyed by his attention.

On the morning of March 26, 2013, she drove them off the South Quay in Arklow.

She managed to swim to safety but Csaba drowned. His body washed up on a beach two miles away a few hours later.

Marta broke down when the jury convicted her of murder. She is currently serving a life sentence, but is due to appeal her conviction before the Court of Appeal later this morning.