Woman suing Lillie's Bordello for allegedly tripping on stairs claims to be 'overwhelmed by pain'

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who broke her wrist when she allegedly tripped on stairs at the well known Lillie's Bordello night club has sued in the High Court.

Rachael Sheridan today told the High Court she was leaving the nightclub four years ago at around 3am when her heel got caught and she fell to the bottom of the six steps set of stairs.

“I was in immediate pain in my left wrist. I was panicked: it looked disfigured, the bones in my wrist were protruding,” she told Mr Justice Michael Hanna.

Beauty account manager Rachael Sheridan told the judge she was wearing regular high heel sling backs. When the shoes were shown to the court, Mr Justice Hanna said they appear to be a standard pair of high heel shoes as regularly seen in a night club or walking in the corridors of the Four Courts.

“They are not stilts,” the judge added.

Ms Sheridan told the court she later had to have an operation on the wrist, was in a cast for five weeks and was out of work in total for six weeks as a result of the accident in May 2013.

She told the court she had cooked dinner for a friend and they had "a couple of glasses of wine" before meeting two friends in a city pub where she had one beer. She said one of her friends wanted to dance and they went to the nightclub and she had a "couple of drinks".

She said at around 3am in the night club she went looking for her friends as she wanted to go home. She said she was stepping from the first to the second step on a flight of stairs when her heel got caught.

Rachael Sheridan outside court today. Pic: Collins.

Rachael Sheridan (aged 39) Darley Court. Palatine Square. Arbour Hill, Dublin has sued Noyfield Ltd with offices at Nassau Street Dublin and trading as Lillie's Bordello, Grafton Street, Dublin, as a result of the accident on May 19, 2013.

She has claimed the stairs at the night club were fitted with anti-slip nosing which was defective and which constituted a dangerous slip and trip hazard.

She has further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the anti-slip nosing was curved and tucked in against the carpet to prevent shoes snagging on the lip.

She has further claimed she is significantly limited in her everyday tasks and activities as a result of her injuries and her ability to progress in her career has been affected. She has alleged she has suffered a signficiant loss of employment opportunity.

Noyfield denies the claims and contends Ms Sheridan was wearing inapprorpriate footwear and had allegedly consumed sufficient alcohol so as to impair her ability to negotiate stairs.

In evidence Ms Sheridan said she suffers pain and has a complex regional pain syndrome since the accident. She told the court she "was well within her faculties" as she left the nightclub. She said she cannot cannot do normal household tasks and suffers pain.

"It is very upsetting. A lot of the time I am overwhelmed by the pain which is going to increase as I get older," she said.

The case before Mr Justice Michael Hanna continues next week.