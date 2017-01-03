Woman stabbed in neck in Dublin mugging attempt

A woman has been stabbed during an attempted mugging in Dublin this evening.

The 36-year-old was approached by another woman in Drumcondra at about 6.15pm, she demanded her handbag and stabbed her in the neck during the struggle.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Mater Hospital, Dublin

Gardaí have not yet made any arrests and are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station.