Woman sleeping in tent in Cork found dead

A woman who was sleeping rough in a tent in Co Cork has been found dead.

The woman, according to Gardaí, was in her 30s and has not yet been named.

The woman's death is not being treated as suspicious by Gardaí.

The woman was discovered in Gilabbey Park in the south west of Cork city at around 2am on yesterday.

The woman's death brings to three the number of homelsess people who have died this week in Ireland.

A 30-year-old man was found dead last week under the old taxation office in Chancery St in Dublin.

On Thursday, a mother of two was found dead in a hotel room in Co Kildare.

The 26-year-old woman, who was from the south Dublin area, had been living in the hotel with her two children.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council expressed their condolences before adding that the woman had been offered permanent social housing recently.

Gardaí have said that they are not treating her death as suspicious.

The Irish Examiner have reported today that the government is to convene an emergency housing summit next week in the wake of the deaths of homeless people.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said his Department will explore additional measures to help and to house families and individuals living in emergency accommodation and accessing emergency State supports.

