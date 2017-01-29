Woman seriously hurt in Dublin collision; man killed in Armagh crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Dublin.

The two-car collision happened at around 10.30pm yesterday in the Strawberry Beds area near Lucan.

The woman is being treated in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

A man driving the second car received minor injuries.

Meanwhyile, a 52-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Armagh.

The single-vehicle crash happened last night on the Castleblayney Road near Keady.

The road has now been fully reopened to traffic following an earlier closure.