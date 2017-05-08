Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of two-year-old son

A woman has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her toddler son at their home in Dublin.

Hazel Waters of Ridge Hall in Ballybrack was due to stand trial for the murder of two-year-old Hassan Khan in October 2014.

However, her plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter was accepted by the DPP this morning.

Her sentence hearing is due to take place later this month.

Ms Waters had been charged after toddler Muhammad Hassan Khan was found dead with stab wounds in the bedroom at their apartment at about 2pm on October 16, 2014.

Ms Waters was originally remanded to the Dochas Centre, the women's unit in Mountjoy Prison, but was later transferred to the Central Mental Hospital.

At her first hearing on October 18, 2014, the court had heard her only income was a lone parent allowance.

Hassan's father, acupuncturist Mohammed Saleem Khan, 61, identified the body of his son for gardaí at Tallaght hospital on the evening of October 17, 2014.

He laid their son, who was aged two years and nine months, to rest following a burial ceremony on October 20 2014.