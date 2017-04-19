Woman missing from Limerick found safe and well

Update 20/04/2017 Lisa Galvin has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Lisa Galvin.

51-year-old Lisa was last seen yesterday morning at around 10.30am in the Glasgow Park area of Limerick.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 2’’ tall with short brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans and blue runners.

Anyone who has seen Lisa or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.