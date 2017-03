Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for help in tracing a 60-year-old woman, missing from her home in Monasterevin since March 9.

Eileen Roche is described as being 5 foot 3 in height, has blonde shoulder length hair, blue eyes, and slim build.

When last seen she was wearing navy tartan trousers, pink jumper, grey hooded coat and black shoes.