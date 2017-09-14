Woman made 'disorientated' Jeremy McConnell 'a lovely cuppa' after finding him in her kitchen, court hears

Celebrity Big Brother star Jeremy McConnell claimed he entered a woman’s house without permission because he was intoxicated and became disorientated after he was chased by two men following a house party, writes Nicola Donnelly.

The reality TV star was found by the house owner in the kitchen area of her home at 6.30am in Skerries, Co Dublin after she heard a noise downstairs.

However, Balbriggan District Court heard the woman “was not in fear” but she had called gardaí.

The Dubliner told gardaí, who arrived at the house in Kelly’s Bay Strand 10 minutes after the woman called them, that he was attending a house party in the same estate and “became disorientated” after he claimed two men were chasing him.

McConnell (aged 26), of Boroimhe Laurels in Swords, Co Dublin pleaded guilty to trespassing at the woman’s house in Skerries on February 10.

He had entered the woman’s home through a rear back door which was unlocked, the court heard.

Garda John Lennon gave evidence he arrested the defendant at Balbriggan Garda Station on August 10 at 3.30pm. He said the defendant replied: “I’m sorry” to the charge.

Gda Lennon said he received a call on February 10 at 6.30am from a woman who reported a male had entered her house and was in the kitchen area.

Ten minutes later Gda Lennon arrived at the property and met with the injured party. The defendant was still on the premises.

He was socialising in the area and left a house party.

“He claimed he had been chased by two other men and was still disorientated but very apologetic,” said Gda Lennon.

When asked by Judge Dermot Dempsey if the injured party was put in fear, Gda Lennon said “No, she said she wasn’t in fear, she had her dog in the house.”

Addressing the court, McConnell, who starred in MTV’s ‘Beauty School Cop Outs,’ said “I am extremely apologetic. I was intoxicated and went into the wrong house.”

He explained he has undergone rehabilitation since the offence and is now residing in Cardiff for the next three months for work reasons.

When asked by Judge Dempsey if he brought any cash with him to court, indicating he may give the defendant the opportunity to make a charitable donation in lieu of a conviction, he replied: “I didn’t bring any cash with me today but I can come back next week.”

However, Judge Dempsey then proceeded handing down a conviction and fined him €150.

After his court appearance, McConnell told this reporter: “It was last year at a rough time. I am very sorry to the lady. I’ve paid my fine and can finally move forward. She made me a lovely cuppa too.”

His latest conviction comes after he was found guilty of assaulting the mother of his child, UK actress Stephanie Davis.

Yesterday he was sentenced by Judge Wendy Lloyd at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

He was given a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and was instructed to take a ‘Building Better Relationships’ course with the Probation Service.

He was also ordered to undertake 15 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirements and 200 hours of community service work.

He had pleaded not guilty to assaulting Ms Davis at an address in Merseyside on March 10.