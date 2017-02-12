Woman killed after car hits tree
12/02/2017 - 14:54:54Back to Ireland Home
Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred this morning.
It happened on the Killimor to Kiltormer Road, off the N65, at Lisdeligney, Portumna County Galway.
A woman in her mid 50s was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the road and struck a tree at around 8.30am.
The woman was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body was removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where a post mortem is being arranged.
The road is currently closed to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Diversions are in place and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Join the conversation - comment here