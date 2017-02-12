Woman killed after car hits tree

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred this morning.

It happened on the Killimor to Kiltormer Road, off the N65, at Lisdeligney, Portumna County Galway.

A woman in her mid 50s was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the road and struck a tree at around 8.30am.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where a post mortem is being arranged.

The road is currently closed to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.