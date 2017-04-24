Woman jailed for manslaughter of ex-boyfriend

A woman has been jailed for six years for killing her ex-boyfriend in Limerick.

Monika Matracka stabbed Michal Rejmer to death at the home they shared at The Pines, Briarfield in Castletroy in December 2015.

The pair continued to live together after their relationship broke down.

He was working in McDonalds in Castletroy and his colleagues became concerned when he did not show up for work on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Monika initially lied to gardaí and told them she had last seen him on his computer in their home the night before.

His body was found in their back garden on January 9, 2016 and she admitted killing him but claimed she was acting in self-defence.

The 35-year-old was cleared of murder in February but convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter and jailed for six years today.

The court heard Michal was an only child whose parents were no longer alive.

There was no victim impact statement read out today but Mr Justice Paul Butler heard he was well regarded by the people who worked with him and knew him through his athletics club in Limerick.